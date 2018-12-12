By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in higher education between the Turkish Council of Higher Education and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education on Dec. 11, Trend reports citing the Turkish newspaper Resmi Gazete.

The document was signed on Oct. 31, 2017 in Baku.

The memorandum aims to approve an organizational framework for cooperation in higher education and continue academic and scientific cooperation between the universities of both countries.

