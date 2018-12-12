By Trend

A working group for organization of the 36th International Conference on Fighting Drug Trafficking has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The conference will be held on April 16-18, 2019, in Baku.

In this regard, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov has signed a relevant order.

The working group, established to fulfill the presidential order on creating an Organizing Committee to hold the 36th International Conference on Fighting Drug Trafficking in Baku in 2019, will be headed by Natig Mammadov, deputy head of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Control over the execution of the order is entrusted to Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov.

