The final night of the third Intellectual Game Championship was held in Baku.

The championship was organized by IRELI Public Union with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, Trend Life reported.

The project was dedicated to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The qualifying round in two stages with the participation of 1,500 young people took place in 11 regions of the country in four intellectual games - "Xəmsə" (Khamsa), "Nə? Harada? Nə zaman?" (What? Where? When?), "Axtar-tap" (Search and find), "Vətəni Tanı"(Know your country). Each region was represented by a team of 18 participants.

The Head of the Department for Work with Youth under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Fuad Babayev, Chairman of the Union of Youth Student Organizations of Azerbaijan, MP Shahin Ismayilov, Chairman of İrəli Mirhasan Seyidov stressed great importance of the project, which was implemented under the state program "Azerbaijani youth in 2017-2021".

The final was attended by teams from Baku - Sabail, Khatai, Sabunchu and Khazar districts, as well as country's regions- Shabran, Khachmaz, Guba, Agdam, Terter, Sumgayit, Absheron, Mingachevir, Tovuz, Ganja, Ujar, Ismayilli, Oguz, Balakan, Sabirabad, Yardimli , Kurdemir, Bilasuvar, Beylagan, Lankaran, Shirvan, Shahbuz, Babek, Nakhchivan.

The representatives of Khatai district gained the victory in "Vətəni Tanı" (Know your country) intellectual game.

The team of Nakhchivan was named best in "Axtar-tap" (Search and find) competition.

Finally, Absheron team won the first place in "Nə? Harada? Nə zaman?" (What? Where? When?) competition.

The winners were awarded with medals, certificates and valuable prizes.

