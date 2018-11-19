By Leman Mammadova

Population of Azerbaijan continues to register growth. The State Statistics Committee of the country reported that there is an increase in the number of population of the country.

The population of Azerbaijan is about ten million.

The number of citizens of the country increased by 61,160 and reached 9,959,245 as of October 1, 2018.

The population per square meter was 115. As many as 52.9 percent of the population lives in Baku, and 47.1 percent -- in villages. Of the total number, 49.9 percent account for men, 50.1 percent - women.

As many as 103,371 newborns were registered by the district and city registration departments of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan in January-September of this year, which make 14.1 for every 1,000 people. Twins amounted to 1,962, triplets - 84.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding the next census of population on October 1-10, 2019.

The current demographic situation in Azerbaijan is positive, while the population size of the country is expected to reach 12 million people by 2050.

According to the population census in 1897, Azerbaijani population was 1,806.7 million. In this period the majority of people lived in rural areas - 83 percent. At the time, 112,100 people lived in Baku, and according to the data for the beginning of this year, the population of the Azerbaijani capital is more than 2,262 million people

Last year, Azerbaijani population increased by 1.05 percent and amounted to 9,827,589 in 2017, compared to 9,725,376 in 2016.

According to the latest WHO data published in 2018 life expectancy rate in Azerbaijan stands at 70.3 for men, 75.7 for female. Total life expectancy is 73.1, which gives Azerbaijan a World Life Expectancy ranking of 96.

Azerbaijan also ranks 90th for the number of the world's population.

