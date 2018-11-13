By Trend

As part of the Command-Staff War Games held in the Azerbaijan army, the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison have been brought up to a level of full readiness under the leadership of the Commander of the Combined-Arms Army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on Nov. 13.

The control posts and military units involved in practical actions were put on alert and withdrawn to the exercise area. The control posts of Army Corps and formations were deployed, and they received a reserve staff, called up for particular specialties.

The primary purpose of the Command-Staff War Games is to check and improve the level of interaction between command staffs.

