By Trend

The Command-Staff War Games started on November 12 in accordance with the Azerbaijan army’s training plan for 2018, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message.

The war games, the primary goal of which is to check and improve the level of interaction between commanding bodies during military operations, involved the strategic, operational, operational-tactical and tactical commanding bodies, various types of troops and special forces.

During the Command-Staff War Games, the practical actions will be worked out on the fast data transmission and quick decision-making based on the operational situation to ensure continuous commanding of troops by using space technologies.

