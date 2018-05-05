By Trend

There are two nature reserves - Basutchay and Garagel - on the territories of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, said the Director of the Department of forest development under the Ministry of ecology and natural resources of Azerbaijan Sohrab Abbasov.

"The territories of these reserves are 109 and 300 hectares, respectively," he said.

Abbasov said that in addition, there are 260,000 hectares of forests in Nagorno-Karabakh and 4,000 hectares of forest in some occupied territories of Gazakh, Goranboy and Fuzuli districts.

"These forests were destroyed by Armenians, which is why furniture production in Armenia is developing. As for the territory of Armenia, there are no trees suitable for furniture production," Abbasov said.

