By Trend

The government of Peru has appointed Maria Castañon Seoane as the country’s ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The appointment was made official by Supreme Resolutions published May 4 in the official gazette El Peruano.

Additionally, credentials and full powers have been granted to the diplomat.

The ministerial resolution will set the dates on which the new envoy will take up duties.

The document was signed by Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and Foreign Affairs Minister Nestor Popolizio.

The diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Peru were established on June 25, 1996.

Peruvian embassy started functioning in Azerbaijan in June 2017.

