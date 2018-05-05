By Trend

Azerbaijan has become an exemplary country on a global scale in terms of development, stability, unity of power and people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said May 4.

He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of the public of the Khizi district while attending a ceremony marking the completion of the project on the reconstruction of drinking water supply systems and establishment of sewage network in the city of Khizi and Altiaghaj settlement.

The head of state noted that today is a very significant day in the Khizi district.

“We celebrate the supply of drinking water to Khizi city,” President Ilham Aliyev said. “I cordially congratulate you on this wonderful event. At the same time, the water supply issue in the Altiaghaj settlement has been also solved. These projects show once again that our social policy gives excellent results, and socially directed steps will continue to be taken in the future.”

The head of state said that people always worried about the drinking water supply issue in Khizi city.

“But now this issue has been resolved,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “It is safe to say that with the completion of the drinking water supply project in Khizi we solve the problem of drinking water in all cities of the northern zone. Earlier, we celebrated the launch of the drinking water supply project in the cities of Gusar, Guba, Shabran, Siyazan. Today we are celebrating the launch of a drinking water supply project in Khachmaz city. This means that the problems with drinking water in the cities of the northern zone have been resolved.”

“I’d like to congratulate you once again on this wonderful event,” Ilham Aliyev added. “I’d like to say that in general, social projects are successfully implemented in our country. There are no delays regarding any social project. Even during previous crisis years, social projects were fully implemented, including in Khizi. During my last visit, the central district hospital, which is an excellent building, was opened here.”

“About 10 schools were built in the district, other infrastructure projects are being implemented, and the level of gas supply in Khizi has reached more than 90 percent,” the Azerbaijani president said. “One can say that all the settlements are supplied with gas. I am sure that in the future, the level of gas supply in Khizi will reach 100 percent. There are no problems with electricity supply. On the contrary, now the Khizi district will provide our common energy system with electricity in a large amount. The Yeni Yashma wind power plant has already started its work. Rural roads are being laid. Today we will mark the opening of one of the roads. As I was informed, 50 percent of rural roads have been reconstructed or overhauled.”

In a word, social and economic development is successfully underway in the Khizi district, Ilham Aliyev said.

“I hope that agriculture will develop rapidly in the coming years, because as a result of construction of the Takhtakorpu Reservoir and the Samur-Absheron irrigation system, a total of 30,000 hectares of land will be provided with water,” he said. “As many as 12,000 hectares of them account for the share of the Khizi district, 9,000 hectares will account for new irrigated land plots and 3,000 hectares will account for the land plots that were insufficiently irrigated. Of course, we expect rapid development in the Khizi district.”

“When I was on my way to here, I saw that modern irrigation systems were also being built and the land plots were being irrigated with the new Pivot irrigation system,” the head of state said. “Thus, the productivity will increase and new jobs will be created. I look at the further development of the Khizi district with great optimism.”

President Ilham Aliyev said that all necessary work has been done to develop the district, and noted the presence of electric transmission lines, gas lines, drinking water and a hospital in the district.

“As is known, mass checkup campaign has been conducted in our country for several years, more than five million people annually undergo checkup at the expense of the state, and this is possible to be done in such beautiful hospitals,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that the general social and economic development of the country is very positive.

“We are very pleased with the results for the three months of this year,” he said. In a few days, the four months will be summed up. I am sure that we will not only keep the dynamics, but we will also increase it. All the tasks facing the country are successfully fulfilled. Regarding the solving of social issues, several socially oriented projects have been implemented so far. The implementation of these projects will continue, and at the same time, full transparency should be created in the entire social sphere. This is a requirement of a new period. I set this task in the previous periods as well, and once again, today, I am giving a very serious instruction to ensure maximum transparency in the social sphere. I am confident that this will be done, and there must be complete social justice.”

He added that the Azerbaijani state is built on strong foundations.

“We are developing our economy based on the principles of a market economy, but at the same time, we also pay great attention to solving social problems,” the Azerbaijani president said. “As a result, Azerbaijan develops successfully and stability prevails in the country.”

“Watching the events taking place in the world, the region, the neighboring countries, we see once again that violations in the social sphere, lack of attention to this sphere and the mass nature of undesirable phenomena lead to great difficulties, problems and clashes,” he noted. “Our policy has always been unequivocal: a strong state, a strong economy and social welfare. The unity of these principles includes Azerbaijan in the list of selected countries of the world. As a result, we are successfully developing.”

The head of state said that today, the socio-political processes in Azerbaijan are taking place in a positive direction, economic development is fully provided for and multitude of social projects is being implemented.

“The task is very simple, we set it a few years ago so that there wouldn’t remain a single problem that worries people,” he added. “These are projects related to the construction of schools, hospitals, social facilities, the improvement of people’s standard of living, as well as infrastructure projects. In every place, every district and village, special attention is paid to these issues. The results obtained and the excellent indicators of this year give us full grounds to say that we will follow this right path and the issues that remained unresolved till this day will be settled in the near future. Once again I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of this wonderful event.”