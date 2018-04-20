By Trend

The Azerbaijani Copyright Agency has registered 11,554 works and objects of related rights, including 177 works in electronic form by 85 authors, as of Jan. 1, 2018, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Copyright Agency Kamran Imanov said.

He made the remarks at the "Ancient Texts and Classical Sources Exposing Armenian Falsifications and Fictions" conference, dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Baku on April 20.

He reminded that Azerbaijan began to officially register the works of special significance in terms of copyright protection in 2006.

Imanov noted that the Digital Rights Management system has been developed and commissioned. This allows to register copyright objects online in the "one-stop-shop" format, he added.

He said work is underway on creation of an electronic database within the system.

About 2,100 texts, photos, audio and video materials related to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage have already been digitized, uploaded to the e-database, and protected with special watermarks, according to him.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz