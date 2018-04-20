By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan is an important country for the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the organization attaches great importance to cooperation with it, a representative of the OSCE PA said at a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, according to a message from Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the OSCE read a statement in connection with the presidential election held in the country on April 11. The statement notes that the election in Azerbaijan was held in free, democratic, fair and transparent conditions, with high voter turnout of 74.3 percent, which is an indicator of voters' confidence in the electoral process.

It was noted that the official results of the election coincide with the exit-poll data, as well as the polls conducted before and on the election day by influential international organizations, which indicates that the results of the election reflect the will and opinion of the Azerbaijani people.

Despite this, as noted in the statement of the permanent mission, the observation mission, consisting of representatives of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, issued a pre-prepared report based on subjective, prejudiced claims and an unfair position, which is very regrettable.

"Numerous contradictory and unfounded claims in this report, in general, cast doubt on the objectivity and professionalism of the mission," the statement says.

Speaking at the meeting, representatives of the U.S., European Union, Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan shared their thoughts on the presidential elections in Azerbaijan and reaffirmed their determination to further develop cooperation with the newly elected President and Azerbaijani people.

Eight candidates were registered for the presidential election on April 11, six of which were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group. As a result of the election, the incumbent President, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev garnered over 86 percent of votes.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in Azerbaijan on the voting day. The presidential election was observed by 894 international observers, including 61 organizations and 59 countries, as well as by 58,175 local observers.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz