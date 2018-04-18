By Trend

Following the inauguration ceremony, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev together with his family members visited the Alley of Honor to commemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of independent Azerbaijan.

The head of state laid a wreath at the national leader’s grave.

President Ilham Aliyev and family members put flowers at the grave of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Flowers were also put at the graves of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev together with his family members also visited the Alley of Martyrs.

The head of state paid respect to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

The head of state laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The president and his family members enjoyed panoramic view of Baku.

