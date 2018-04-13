By Trend

The Azerbaijani public and media representatives expressed fair protest over the biased report prepared by the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission regarding the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Vugar Ahmadov, political assistant of the observation mission, said at a press conference in Baku April 13.

There was hope that after this protest, the observation mission would change its decision, but it didn’t abandon its biased opinion, he noted.

“Together with ODIHR representatives, we conducted observations before the election and on the election day and made sure that equal conditions were created for all candidates,” Ahmadov said. “However, unfortunately, the observation mission issued a statement on allegedly serious violations. This statement was prepared in advance and handed over to the observation mission.”

Story still developing

