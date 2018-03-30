By Laman Ismayilova

The average monthly temperature in April is expected to be high to the climatic norm.

Rainfalls are forecasted to be close to the climatic norm, while a little more than norm in some regions.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, average monthly temperature is predicted to be +11-13˚C which is close to the climatic norm.

At nights the temperature will be +7-12˚C, +16˚C in some days. In the afternoons the temperature will be +13-18˚C, +24-29˚C in some days.

Average monthly precipitation will be close to the climatic norm (23-33mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

In Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, average monthly temperature is predicted to be +13-16˚C. At nights the temperature will be +7-12˚C. In the afternoons the temperature will be +14-19˚C, but will rise up to +25-30˚C in some days.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 34-59 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankandi, Shusha, Khojali, Khocavand; Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar and Dashkasan, Gadabay regions, average monthly temperature predicted to be +6-10˚C which is nigh to the climatic norm.

At nights the temperature will be +5-10˚C. In the afternoons temperature will be +10-15˚C, and will be +19-24˚C in some days.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 54-83 mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

The weather in Gazakh-Ganja, Goranboy, Tar-Tar-Agdam-Agjabadi-Fuzuli-Jabrail regions, average monthly temperature is predicted to be +12-14˚C which is close to the climatic norm. At nights the temperature will be +8-13˚C.

In the afternoons the temperature will be +13-18˚C, will be +24-29˚C in some days.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 31-54 mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

In Balakan, Zagatala, Qakh, Sheki, Oguz, Gabala, İsmailly, Agsu, Shamakhy, Siyazan, Shabran, Khizi, Guba, Khachmaz, Gusar regions, average monthly temperature is predicted to be +10-13˚C which is close to the climatic norm.

At nights the temperature will be +6-11˚C. In the afternoons temperature will be from +12-17˚C, will be +23-28˚C in some days in the second and third decade. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 29-126mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

In Central-Aran: Agdash, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Kurdamir, İmishli, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajıgabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions

Average monthly temperature is predicted to be +13-15˚C. At nights the temperature will be +9-14˚C. In the afternoons the temperature will be from +15-20˚C, will be +25-30˚C in some days. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 30-49mm) and a little above the norm in some places.

In Masallı-Lankaran-Astara-Lerik, Yardimli regions, average monthly temperature is predicted to be +10-13˚C which is close to the climatic norm.

At nights the temperature will be +8-13˚C, In the afternoons the temperature will be from +14-19˚C, will rise up to +23-28˚C in some days. Monthly rainfall is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 41-72 mm).

