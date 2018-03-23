By Trend

There is no doubt that President Ilham Aliyev will continue his activities in the next seven years thanks to the people’s support, Ramil Gasimov, director of the Azerbaijani Medeniyyet TV channel, told Trend.

Presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

Gasimov said that all spheres of public life, including culture and art, are intensively developing in independent Azerbaijan as a result of the country’s care and attention.

"Our culture and art are being promoted in various countries and we are pleased that in this work the biggest burden accounts for Azerbaijani youth,” he said. “Today, the youth policy laid by the country’s national leader Heydar Aliyev, successfully continues. Personal awards established by the country's leadership, opportunities given for education abroad, large-scale projects, carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, for young people further increase the responsibility of its representatives."

Gasimov said that the results of cultural projects implemented by the state successfully both at the international and local levels are obvious.

"If we take into account the scale and diversity of the target audience, it is possible to mention several directions,” he said. “Of course, one of these directions is authoritative international events that promote the Azerbaijani realities and enhance the country's international image. Humanitarian, cultural and other activities are among those events.”

Gasimov stressed that such events as the International Music Festival, traditionally held in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city, the Silk Road International Music Festival in Sheki, the International Mugham Competition, Eurovision song contest 2012 in Baku, created conditions for the promotion of culture.

He stressed that Medeniyyet TV channel played a special role in the live broadcast of these events throughout the world and in Azerbaijan.

Gasimov said that another direction of the youth policy is revealing and upbringing of young talented people in culture and art, care for young people and supporting them by the state.

"The main advantage of this policy - strong spiritual principles, such as education of young people with a modern way of thinking, ready for innovations," he said. “The laws "On the establishment of special scholarships for young talents", "On the state care about young talents in Azerbaijan, "On State Youth Policy," "State program aimed at solving social, economic and other problems, development of the talents of gifted adolescents and talented young people" and a number of other legal acts played an important role in the formation of the legislative base in this sphere.”

Gasimov also noted that his own path, from a young performer to the honorary title of "People's Artist" became possible thanks to this policy.

He said that the team of the Medeniyyet TV channel through its programs will make every effort to contribute to the coverage of cultural events, reveal and promote the talented youth and bring the Azerbaijani realities to the world community’s attention.

He added that all the abovementioned facts are the results of the policy which is being implemented, and the country's leadership is systematically implementing these actions.

"The figures of arts and culture, musicians, by serving people, continue to realize new projects and glorify our country," he said.

