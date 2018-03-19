By Rashid Shirinov

The number of connections to the free Wi-Fi service of Baku Telephone Communication Ltd has reached four million.

The Public Wi-Fi project has been implemented in Baku since March 2017 in order to expand the coverage of the wireless network in the capital city. The goal of the project is to provide residents and guests of Baku with access to the Internet in places of mass congestion.

Presently, the free Wi-Fi is available in 18 locations of the city. These are the Icherisheher, National Seaside Park, Heydar Aliyev Center Park, White City Park, Sahil Parks, as well as Narimanov, Akhundov, Sabir, Khagani, Huseyn Javid, Samad Vurgun, Mugan, Dede Gorgud, Winter, Izmir, Fashion Avenue Parks and the Park of Officers.

To use the service, one should enable the option of Wi-Fi networks detection on his/her mobile device, select ‘Baku loves you’ network and pass through the authentication process via the phone number.

The ICT sector has intensively developed in Azerbaijan over the past years. Creating and developing of the e-government system, expanding the broadband internet services, launching the telecommunication and low-orbit satellites, and many other steps are the evidence of the country’s success in this sphere.

Currently, Azerbaijan ranks first among the countries of the Post-Soviet region for the level of broadband internet penetration – the country is the 58th in the world in terms of the number of its Internet users. This figure exceeded 6 million in 2016, thus accounting for 61.1 percent of the country’s population, according to Statistical project Internet Live Stats.

