By Laman Ismayilova

ASAN Development Model program for secondary school students will be launched in country's regions.

The program is implemented by ASAN Volunteers and AccessBank with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Education, Trend Life reported.

The seminars will address issues with teaching subjects, world priorities in various areas of life, the acquisition of necessary qualities to form a specialist that meets modern requirements, psychological preparation for building a future life and career, the use of innovative technologies and much more.

