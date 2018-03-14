By Trend

Large-scale drills of the Azerbaijani army continue with participation of various types of troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message March 14.

Up to 1,000 missile and artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars of rocket and artillery troops of the Azerbaijani army have been deployed to the firing ranges to conduct live-fire exercises.

In accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale exercises with participation of various military branches, formations and military units of Azerbaijani Army started on March 12.

The exercises involve up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1,000 missiles and artillery systems of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation.

The exercises will last until March 17.

