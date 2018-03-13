By Trend

Tasks were fulfilled on deployment of Azerbaijani troops to the combat mission areas at night under the Exercise Director’s decision as part of the Azerbaijani Army's large-scale drills, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message March 13.

During the night and in conditions of reduced visibility, the forces in a combined way carried out a battle-march on time, route and tasks assigned.

In accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale exercises with the participation of various military branches, formations and military units of Azerbaijani Army started on March 12.

The exercises involve up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1,000 missiles and artillery systems of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation.

The exercises will last until March 17.

