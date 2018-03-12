By Trend

In accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale exercises with the participation of various military branches, formations and military units of Azerbaijani Army started on March 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message.

The exercises involved up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation for various purposes.

The exercises will last until March 17.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz