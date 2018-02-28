By Trend

President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov will visit Azerbaijan in March, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Feb. 28.

Ivanov will take part in the 6th Global Baku Forum to be held March 15-18.

As part of the forum, Ivanov is expected to deliver speech at panel discussions on the policy of China.

The 6th Global Baku Forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Albanian President Ilir Meta, Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and presidents of other countries, prime ministers, ministers, former heads of state and government are expected to participate in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

As part of the event, it is planned to discuss such global issues as peace and security in the Middle East, the existing geopolitical situation in the Balkans, the growing role of youth in public and political life in the modern period.

---

