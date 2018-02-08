8 February 2018 18:37 (UTC+04:00)
461
By Trend
The units of the Azerbaijani army have taken in a part of the modern military equipment delivered to the country in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between Azerbaijan and Russia, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on February 8.
During the exercises conducted to bring weapons and military equipment to a combat state, the exact destruction of targets and the shooting accuracy were achieved.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz