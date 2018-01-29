By Trend

Nargis magazine has celebrated its 5th anniversary as part of the Haute Couture Fashion Week jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, "Tattigner Champagne", "BF Travel", "Gyunel", "Le Louis XV", "Maison Samadi" companies and brands in France, Paris.

The participants in the event included Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev, French actor of Azerbaijani origin Robert Hossein, his wife Candice Patou, Saint-Cloud city's Mayor Eric Berdoati, a number of well-known fashion designers, including Jean-Claude Jitrois, Stéphane Rolland, Yasin Samoylov, Liviya Stoyanova, Marcelo Jones, Brigitte Sabi, Christoph Guilherme, Secretary General of Christian Dior Museum Philippe Le Moult, representatives of famous brands, as Damiani, Bvlgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, editors-in-chief of the well-known international publications, fashion critics as well as prominent business and art figures.

The event featured photo exhibition on the activities and history of Nargis magazine, a concert program, as well as works by a number of international photographers and illustrators, including Gladys Perint Palmer, who works for Azerbaijan and especially for Nargis magazine.

Editor-in-chief of the magazine Ulviyya Mahmudova and editor of the fashion department Leyla Imanova attended the fashion shows in France.

---

