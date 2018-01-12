By Trend

According to the combat training plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, test exams are conducted to assign (confirm) grades to officers, ensigns, and enlisted servicemen, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in a message on January 12.

The military personnel is involved in the tests organized in various training centers and in the field conditions. Knowledge of servicemen on the military regulations, guidelines, and other normative documents are tested, and the level of physical training of military personnel was checked.

Shooting from weapons of modern armored vehicles and from small arms are carried out to test combat readiness, abilities and skills of servicemen. The test tasks on driving and managing different types of tracked and wheeled combat vehicles and automotive equipment are also taken.

