The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) defused 92,843,672 square meters of the country's territory in 2017, ANAMA said Jan. 6.

ANAMA detected and defused 35,117 unexploded ordnance (UXOs), 204 anti-tank mines and 35 anti-personnel mines in 2017.

