Summer of 2024 is hottest on record globally

15 September 2024 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

The summer of 2024 has set several records, becoming the hottest season ever recorded, Azernews reports, citing latest monthly "Copernicus" bulletin from the European Union's Climate Change Monitoring Service.

The extreme heat observed during the summer of 2024 has surpassed even the hottest year on record, 2023.

The bulletin notes that the last three months of 2024 saw the hottest June and August ever recorded, the hottest day, and the warmest boreal summer. This string of record temperatures increases the likelihood that 2024 will be the hottest year on record. Specifically, the average temperature for June, July, and August in the Northern Hemisphere was 16.8°C, compared to 16.5°C during the summer of 2023.

Additionally, the average global temperature over the past 12 months (from September 2023 to August 2024) has been at a record high compared to any annual period, and is 0.76°C above the average for 1991-2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz