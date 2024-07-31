Another yards improved in Baku's Nasimi district [PHOTOS]

31 July 2024 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

Improvement of streets, parks, neighbourhoods, and buildings, reconstruction of courtyards, creation of new nfrastructure, and planting of greenery are successfully continued in Nasimi district, Azernews reports.

Within the joint project of Baku City Executive Power and Nasimi District Executive Power, the buildings No. 34 and No.38 located on Javadkhan Street, both with 4 entrances, 5-story buildings, as well as the surrounding area, have been renovated and put to the use of the 450 yard residents.

Moreover, new rainwater pipes and gutters were installed, entrance doors, stairwell windows were changed, and ramps for children and wheelchairs were installed.

At the same time, as a result of the works, the occupied areas in the yard were returned to the general use of the population, and trash cans were placed for small waste. Roofs and birdhouses have been installed for stray pets.

For the efficient organisation of the residents' leisure time, gazebos and seats were set up in the courtyard, and various types of children's play elements and sports facilities were installed as well.

In addition to the restoration of the existing greenery, a new green belt was laid in the neighbourhood. The existing greenery and trees were maintained in an agrotechnical manner, 100 pine trees and 500 seasonal flowers were planted.

Construction and reconstruction works carried out in the district are met with great approval from the population. Residents of the region express their deep gratitude to the head of state for the work done.

At present, landscaping and reconstruction works are being carried out in several other addresses in the district every Saturday and Sunday.

