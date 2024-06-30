Favorable weather expected on Absheron Peninsula

30 June 2024 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

The National Hydrometeorological Service has revealed a medical and meteorological forecast for July 1, Azernews reports.

Weak and moderate fluctuations in meteorological factors are expected on Absheron Peninsula, which is generally favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Meanwhile, northwest wind will change to northeast during the daytime on beaches.

The sea water temperature will reach 24-25 °C on the northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhany, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) and 25-26 °C on the southern beaches (Turkyan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shykh).

---

