Viva Magenta: Trendy color of year 2023

By Laman Ismayilova

The New Year is the perfect time to renew your wardrobe and try some new trendy looks.

For fashionistas, Pantone Color Institute has revealed their chosen color for the year 2023, Azernews reports.

Every season, fashion experts hold secret meetings twice a year bringing together experts in color standards groups.

Their choice of color historically influences trends in all facets of design.

In its statement, Pantone Color Institute notes Viva Magenta 18-750 vibrates with vim and vigor. It is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.

Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.

"This year's Color of The Year is powerful and empowering. It is an animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying, and boundless shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement. PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta welcomes anyone and everyone with the same verve for life and rebellious spirit. It is a color that is audacious, full of wit, and inclusive of all," the statement says.

"As a nuanced crimson red tone that presents a balance between warm and cool, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta is also a hybrid color, one that comfortably straddles the physical and virtual in our multi-dimensional world. It is assertive, but not aggressive, a carmine red that does not boldly dominate but instead takes a "fist in a velvet glove" approach. Exuding dynamism, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta is a transformative red tone capable of driving design to create a more positive future".

