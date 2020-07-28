Zaur Darabzadeh has been appointed the chairman of the Supervisory Board of the ‘CinemaPlus’ movie theater chain.

At a general meeting of ‘CinemaPlus’ company founders, it was decided to appoint Zaur Darabzadeh the chairman of the Supervisory Board of the ‘CinemaPlus’ movie theater chain.

Previously, in 2015, Zaur Darabzadeh was appointed CEO of ‘CinemaPlus,’ the first movie theater chain in the region to be equipped with up-to-date technology.

He has been a member of the Supervisory Board and CEO of Business Development Department of the ‘CinemaPlus’ movie theater chain since 2018.

