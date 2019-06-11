By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space and the Seaside Boulevard Office invite Baku residents and the city's guests to join the large-scale Yoga and Health Festival.

This festival will be the fifth in a row, gathering in Baku the best teachers and all who care about health and self-knowledge, Trend Life reported.

The 4th Yoga and Health Festival will take place at the Seaside Boulevard, not far from YARAT Contemporary Art Space building, on June 16.

Every year all yoga fans gather at a big festival to celebrate a significant event - International Day of Yoga.

This year, the curator of the festival is Sabina Shahi, the founder of the Yoga Shahi studio.

The topic of the festival is the preservation of health and nature, unity and equality.

The 4th Yoga and Health Festival will run under the motto "For the benefit of yourself, to help others!"

The festival's program includes 108 sun salutations, the official presentation from an Indian yogi, a variety of styles of practice, various traditions and techniques, lectures on the most relevant topics in this field, oriental arts, fitness and dancing, art, vegan food and yoga goods, ethnic concert and many other useful and interesting things.



