Armenian PM informs Iranian President Pezeshkian about Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement

16 March 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media.

During the call, Pashinyan briefed Pezeshkian on the finalized draft text of the “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan” and the completion of negotiations on the agreement.

The two leaders also discussed regional developments and bilateral relations between Armenia and Iran.

Note that the negotiation process on the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been completed, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during the 12th Global Baku Forum on Thursday.

"That is, we have informed several times that the last two articles remain, and in recent days the Armenian side has informed us through communication channels that it has accepted the proposals of the Azerbaijani side on the two open articles. Therefore, we can celebrate the completion of work on the text," Bayramov stated.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan’s next expectation from Yerevan is to make changes to the Armenian constitution.