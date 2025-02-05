Armenian PM agrees not to deploy EU troops on border with Azerbaijan

5 February 2025 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan is ready not to deploy troops of the European Union mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He stated this on February 4 during his visit to Washington, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan says that troops of third countries should not be deployed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, openly alluding to the EU civilian mission. We take this into account and suggest not to deploy them on those parts of the border that are delimited," as said during a talk at the Atlantic Council (recognized as an undesirable organization in Russia).

Before that, he also said that he would "make efforts" for the movement of the two countries towards peace.

On January 25, Nikol Pashinyan said that the republic's strategic infrastructures will not fall into the territory of Azerbaijan as a result of delimitation. According to him, there may be situations when in the course of discussions the countries may propose to exchange territories, but this will require holding a referendum.

Earlier, on January 15, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said that there are no grounds for escalation of the situation with Azerbaijan. According to him, Armenia has solutions to every problem. Any issue can be solved through negotiations.

On October 23, 2024 it became known that the National Assembly of Armenia ratified the provisions on delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan in the first reading. Sixty-seven deputies voted for the adoption of the draft. They assume that disputes between the republics will be resolved not militarily or by force, but on a special platform.

The relations between the two countries have been aggravated, among other things, against the background of disputed ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh. On October 5, 2023, Pashinyan signed a declaration recognizing Azerbaijan's borders, which included Nagorno-Karabakh. Despite this, there are still periodic armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.