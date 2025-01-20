War crimes trials to adhere to national laws and international conventions, official says

20 January 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

The trial of individuals accused of war crimes will be conducted in compliance with Azerbaijani laws and international conventions.

Azernews reports that Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev shared this during his visit to the Alley of Martyrs, commemorating the January 20 tragedy.

"I can only say that the case is currently under court proceedings. It would be inappropriate for me to make any comments. The trial will be conducted in accordance with the laws of the country and the requirements of international conventions. I would recommend that you carefully follow the trial process," Aliyev stated.

The case involves 15 individuals charged with crimes committed by Armenia and its illegal armed formations, including the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic." Among the accused are Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and other prominent figures.

They face charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including but not limited to:

Article 100 (planning and waging an aggressive war)

Article 103 (genocide)

Article 105 (destruction of the population)

Article 109 (persecution)

Article 113 (torture)

Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war)

Article 120 (willful killing)

Article 214 (terrorism)

Article 277 (assassination of a state or public figure)

Article 279 (creation of armed formations not provided by law)

Other charges include crimes such as slavery, enforced disappearance, illegal entrepreneurship, and violations of international humanitarian law.

The proceedings are being closely monitored, and the trial aims to bring justice for crimes committed against Azerbaijan and its people.