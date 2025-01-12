EU ready to strengthen support in Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

12 January 2025 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Magdalena Grono, emphasized the EU’s role in facilitating peace and regional cooperation.

“We highly appreciate the in-depth exchange of views with the leadership and officials of both countries on the most effective ways to achieve peace, normalize the situation, and develop regional cooperation. The EU is ready to provide broad support in this process, focusing on various aspects, including ongoing bilateral negotiations, humanitarian issues, and connectivity. In addition, we are trying to put forward initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation,” Grono wrote on her social media platform X.

Her statement comes after her first official visit to Azerbaijan from January 7 to 11, 2025, followed by a visit to Armenia.

Grono was appointed as the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia in July 2024, succeeding Toivo Klaar. She assumed office for an initial 12-month term from September 1, 2024.