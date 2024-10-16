Armenia reportedly set to fulfill another Azerbaijani demand

16 October 2024 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

It is claimed that Armenia will not extend the mandate of the EU observer mission in the country, a decision aligning with one of Azerbaijan's demands, Azernews reports, citing an Armenian newspaper.

According to the information, official Yerevan plans not to renew the mission's mandate, which is set to expire in February 2025. The EU observers first arrived in Armenia in 2023.

If the Armenian government does not apply for an extension, the mission will cease its operations.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has previously expressed dissatisfaction with what it called the "binocular diplomacy" of the European observers.

