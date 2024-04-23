Iran respects agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Spokesman says

23 April 2024 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Iran respects the agreements reached at the meeting of the border delimitation commission between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the spokesman of the İranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanani, as he telling in response to the journalists' questions about the return of 4 villages belonging to Azerbaijan.

He noted that it is necessary for Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue their efforts to resolve border issues peacefully within the framework of mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for sustainable peace and stability to be established in the South Caucasus.

Recall that on April 19, an agreement was reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the return of four villages of the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan. Thus, at the initial stage of the delimitation process, the parties agreed that separate parts of the border line should pass directly between the settlements Baghanis (Armenia) - Baghanis Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashaghi Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) - Kheirimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gizilhajili (Azerbaijan) in accordance with the legally justified inter-republic border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

This was a long-awaited event because the return of the four villages of Gazakh is an important step in reducing the tensions that have increased between Armenia and Azerbaijan for decades and also has a confidence-building effect between the parties. Without a single shot being fired, this shows that the peace process between the two countries has entered a real phase, serious steps have been taken towards delimitation, and a new, fertile ground has appeared for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan-Armenia, ensuring stability in the region.

