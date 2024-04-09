Armenian parliament discusses delimitation of border with Azerbaijan

9 April 2024 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The National Assembly (Parliament) of Armenia, at the initiative of factions of opposition parties, discussed the issue of the delimitation and demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The hearings started at the closed session of the parliament with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Mger Grigoryan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan.

"The agenda of the session includes the issue of holding a discussion on the delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan said.

A source in the faction of the "Armenia" movement reported that the discussion of this issue, at the request of the ruling Civil Contract Party, was held behind closed doors. The speakers were Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

