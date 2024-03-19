Azernews.Az

Peace & stability important for security in S Caucasus, says NATO Sec.-Gen

19 March 2024 18:14 (UTC+04:00)
Peace and stability in the South Caucasus are important for ensuring security in the region, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on his officil X account.

