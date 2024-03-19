Peace & stability important for security in S Caucasus, says NATO Sec.-Gen

19 March 2024 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Peace and stability in the South Caucasus are important for ensuring security in the region, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on his officil X account.

Good to meet @President_Arm Khachaturyan & PM @NikolPashinyan in Yerevan. I look forward to strengthening #NATO's partnership with #Armenia. Peace & stability in the South Caucasus matters to security more broadly; I encourage 🇦🇲 & 🇦🇿 to seize the opportunity for enduring peace. pic.twitter.com/m7Bb1jum2R — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) March 19, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz