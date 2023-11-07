Vagif Khachaturyan sentenced to 15 years in prison [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

7 November 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Vagif Khachaturian, accused of committing genocide in Meshali village, has been sentenced. The verdict was announced in the administrative building of the Yasamal District Court at a session chaired by Judge Zeynal Aghayev of the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

According to the verdict, Vagif Khachaturian was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

It should be noted that in Meshali village of Khojaly district (on the territory of former Askeran district) as a member of a criminal association consisting of armed military formations not provided for by the legislation of the republic, a crime was committed against the local Azerbaijani population. The criminal community of Azerbaijan was formed with the participation of Vagif Khachaturyan and consisted of Armenian nationalists living in the Garabagh economic region, as well as natives of the Republic of Armenia.

As a result of genocide crimes, persecution, displacement, and violations of international humanitarian law during the armed conflict, a total of 27 people were deliberately killed, 21 people were injured to various degrees of severity, 2 villagers were taken hostage, 340 people from 81 family households were deported from their place of permanent residence to other countries of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The villagers evicted from their territories suffered material damage to the amount of 13 million 568 thousand 60 manat and 130 thousand 800 manat to the state.

