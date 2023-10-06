Armenian PM signs declaration with EU on recognizing Azerbaijan's borders, including Garabagh

6 October 2023 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting with representatives of the EU, Germany, and France on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Granada (Spain) signed a declaration recognizing Azerbaijan's 86,600 sq km territory, including Garabagh, Azernews reports citing the text of the declaration circulated by the EU Council.

The parties remain committed to all efforts aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of mutual recognition of the sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity of Armenia (29,800 sq km) and Azerbaijan (86,600 sq km), as already stated in the statements of the President of the European Council Charles Michel on 14 and 15 May 2023, the document says.

Azerbaijan proposed Türkiye's participation in the meeting and insisted on it. However, this was not allowed, France and Germany showed special zeal in this matter.

An anti-Azerbaijani atmosphere has been formed in the five-way format proposed to Azerbaijan (Armenia-Azerbaijan-France-Germany-European Union).

Against the background of the pro-Armenian statements of French officials (Minister of Defense, Minister of Foreign Affairs, etc.), the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Armenia and military cooperation, statements about the provision of arms and ammunition, and yesterday's accusation against Azerbaijan by the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, Azerbaijan did not see the need to participate in the negotiations in this format.

Therefore, Azerbaijan refused this meeting and President Ilham Aliyev didn’t go to Granada.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz