Russian peacekeepers close their posts in Garabagh

6 October 2023 01:53 (UTC+04:00)

Russian peacekeepers have closed their posts in Karabakh, Azernews reports with reference to the information by the Russian Defense Ministry.

As noted in the information, the dismantling of temporary observation posts along the former line of contact between the parties in the Asgaran, Aghdara, and Shusha districts has been completed.

Earlier, the head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the length of stay of Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh would be determined in contact with Baku based on the situation in the region.

Recall that the Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed to areas of Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the tripartite Declaration dated November 10, 2020.

