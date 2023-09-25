Azerbaijan Army Units detect weapons & ammunition at next civilian facility in Garabagh region [VIDEO]

25 September 2023 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

A significant amount of ammunition hidden in the basement of a marble plant in the Garabagh region was detected, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

This civilian facility was operated illegally for military purposes for a long time.

Various caliber weapons, grenade launchers, bayonet knives, guided missiles of the anti-tank missile complex Fagot, and other combat vehicles were detected and seized in the area.

