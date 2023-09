23 September 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian residents massively burn houses in Agdere, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

"On 23 September at about 19:35, at about 19:35, our army's technical means of surveillance recorded mass burning of residential houses in the direction of Agdere by Armenian residents," the report said.

---

