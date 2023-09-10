Azerbaijan Army prevents another Armenian provocation

10 September 2023 09:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Army has thwarted another Armenian provocation in the direction of Khojavand district.

On September 9, at about 19:15, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trenches in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavend region, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry.

The conducted work was stopped as a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

