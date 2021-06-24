By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has commissioned a new modular-type military unit supplied with modern equipment to organize service and combat activities and provide personnel with proper living conditions, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on June 23.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Army Corps Commander Mais Barkhudarov said that the modular-type structures that will meet the essential needs of the military personnel include an arms room, a hostel, a dining room, a kitchen, a bath, and sanitary facilities.

"At the same time, office premises for officers and warrant officers, a first-aid post, food and clothing warehouses were created in the complex. Electric generators, a boiler room installed there, and appropriate conditions for organizing and conducting combat duty and military service at a high level were provided," the ministry said.

Thanks to the purchased new mobile equipment, the personnel will be uninterruptedly provided with hot meals and household services, the statement noted.

Corresponding work on the construction of new roads, the supply of power lines, water and gas pipelines to military units, positions and posts deployed on the liberated territories, the organization of combat duty and service of troops, as well as the construction of new modular-type military units continue as planned.

Steps to supply Azerbaijani army units stationed on the liberated territories, organize troops' service and improve the military personnel's social and living conditions are being taken under President Ilham Aliyev's order.

Azerbaijan has been opening military units in liberated regions to ensure the better reinforcement of its borders since the last year's war.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have failed to come to an agreement on the demarcation of their state border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The tension over border delineation gained fresh momentum following the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

