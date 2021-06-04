By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Press Council has sent an appeal to international media watchdogs about the killing of journalists in a mine blast in liberated Kalbajar region on June 4, Trend reported.

This decision was made during the event held over the killing of state-run Azertag’s news agency's correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and state TV channel AZTV's cameraman Siraj Abishov in the mine explosion while on duty in Kalbajar region's Susuzlug village.

Press Council Deputy Chairman Umud Mirzayev said that under the Geneva Convention and international protocols, after the end of hostilities, the belligerents must provide each other with mine maps.

“However, contrary to all international documents, the Armenian government has not yet submitted these maps to Azerbaijan, which contradicts the act of surrender signed by Armenia. The lack of maps of minefields often leads to such tragic consequences. Since the First Karabakh war, over 2,000 people have become victims of mine explosions. This number is now approaching 3,000. The June 4 incident proves that there is a need to raise this issue at the international level,” Mirzoyev said.

Later, the Press Council Chairman Aflatun Amashov noted that the appeal to international media structures and organizations was prepared on behalf of the Azerbaijani Press Council.

On June 4, Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev said that 18 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 24 were wounded by mine explosions since the signing of the trilateral statement by Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia in November 2020.

The journalists and a local official were killed as the crew vehicle exploded on an anti-tank mine explosion in Kalbajar's Susuzlug village on June 4. Four others have been hospitalized with various degrees of injuries.

Armenia has refused to provide maps of hundreds of thousands of mines it planted on the Azerbaijani territories during three decades of occupation.