By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has foiled an Armenian sabotage act on the border in the direction of Kalbajar region and detained six saboteurs, the Defence Ministry reported on May 27.

"On May 27, at about 0300, a reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to enter our territory in the direction of the Yukhari Ayrim settlement of Kalbajar region in the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. As a result of urgent measures, six enemy servicemen who tried to mine the supply routes leading to the positions of the Azerbaijan Army on the border, were surrounded, neutralized, and taken prisoner," the ministry said.

In the early hours of May 27, several combat vehicles, including tanks of the Armenian armed forces, were congested near the border. As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani armed forces, their movement was suppressed, the report added.

The ministry said that currently, the operational situation in the said direction is under the Azerbaijani army's control.