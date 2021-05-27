27 May 2021 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
By Vafa Ismayilova
Azerbaijan has foiled an Armenian sabotage act on the border in the direction of Kalbajar region and detained six saboteurs, the Defence Ministry reported on May 27.
"On May 27, at about 0300, a reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to enter our territory in the direction of the Yukhari Ayrim settlement of Kalbajar region in the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. As a result of urgent measures, six enemy servicemen who tried to mine the supply routes leading to the positions of the Azerbaijan Army on the border, were surrounded, neutralized, and taken prisoner," the ministry said.
In the early hours of May 27, several combat vehicles, including tanks of the Armenian armed forces, were congested near the border. As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani armed forces, their movement was suppressed, the report added.
The ministry said that currently, the operational situation in the said direction is under the Azerbaijani army's control.
It should be noted that the ministry reported on May 26 that the Azerbaijani army positions came under fire of Armenian troops in Kalbajar and Gadabay regions from May 24 to 26 from the enemy positions in Armenia's Gegharkunik region.
Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.
The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.
The November peace deal also stipulates the unblocking of transport routes in the region that has been closed due to three decades of deadly conflict.
