By Trend

Chief of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District Mechanical Irrigation Department Hafiz Azizzadeh hit mine when fulfilling his duties in the territory of the liberated Novruzlu village, Trend reports on Mar.3 referring to a source in the department.

According to the source, Azizzadeh was hospitalized with heavy injuries. Currently, his condition is assessed as serious.

The village had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Nov. through early Nov.2020).

