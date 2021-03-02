By Trend

Thousands of people have already taken part in an online survey on the return of internally displaced people to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, member of the Polling Group Rasmiya Abdullayeva told Trend on March 1.

“The preliminary results show that most people are already ready to return,” the member of the Polling Group added.

“Many people who were internally displaced people earlier even state that they are ready to return without state support,” Abdullayeva added. “Of course, there are those who need support. They need financial support from the state in organizational issues or migration.”

“Everyone knows that over these 30 years the Armenians have left nothing there, there is no infrastructure, and this, of course, makes it necessary to carry out a big restoration process,” the member of the Polling Group said. “The purpose of our research is to study the intentions of people who were internally displaced people earlier in this repatriation process. Each question has been composed to understand what kind of life they want after returning."

Abdullayeva stressed that the polls also include the questions about "smart cities" and "smart villages".

“The youth today is also sensitive to these issues,” a member of the Polling Group added. “It is necessary to take into account that during this 30-year period of forced displacement, children were born in families living in other parts of Azerbaijan. They lived and grew up in such places as Baku, Sumgayit, and Ganja and have never seen the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Taking into account their wishes, we also included the questions about "smart cities" and "smart villages" in the survey.”

The "Working Group on Academic and Educational Issues" of the Intergovernmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters established on the basis of the relevant order of the president of Azerbaijan carries out the research with the involvement of local and foreign experts for the centralized solution of socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational and other urgent tasks in the liberated territories, as well as for the coordination of activity in this sphere.

One of them is the research being conducted at the ADA University, entitled "Preparation of proposals for forecasting and effective organization of repatriation to the post-conflict territories of Azerbaijan.

Several opinion polls will be conducted as part of this survey. The first is an online survey. This research is carried out upon the state order by scientists working as an independent group and being specialists of several research and educational institutions. The confidentiality of the personal data of respondents and their answers is fully guaranteed. The poll has been open since February 22. Filling out the questionnaire does not take more than 5-6 minutes.

---

